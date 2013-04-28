* Norwegian, Azeri sovereign wealth funds sign up
* Russian state waives subscription rights
* Proceeds to fund lending growth, push into retail
By Katya Golubkova and Douglas Busvine
MOSCOW, April 28 Russia's second-largest bank
VTB has won firm orders for its entire offering of new
shares worth $3.3 billion, a source close to the bank said on
Sunday, bolstering its capital strength as it eyes a push into
retail lending.
The rights issue will bring in new sovereign wealth fund
investors, including from Norway and Azerbaijan, while diluting
the Russian state's controlling stake as part of a broader drive
to privatise state assets.
"We have been able to cover the entire amount of the
offering with legally-binding commitments," the source told
Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity ahead of an official
announcement due on Monday morning.
The capital raising is intended to show that VTB has moved
on after the hit it took from its takeover in 2011 of Bank of
Moscow, which revealed a balance-sheet hole at the acquired bank
and triggered Russia's largest-ever financial bailout.
VTB last Wednesday announced steady 2012 earnings that
bolstered its Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio - a measure of its
ability to absorb losses - to 10.3 percent from 9 percent at the
end of 2011.
"The challenges associated with Bank of Moscow are truly
over," said the source. "We have turned the page."
The bank's supervisory board on Friday approved the issue of
2.5 trillion new shares at 4.1 kopecks each, a discount of
around 9 percent to the price at which the stock ended the week.
If fully taken up, the stock offering would raise 102.3
billion roubles ($3.3 billion).
The offer price would be a third of the level at which VTB
first floated in 2007. Despite its weak past performance VTB -
worth just 0.6 times book value - may offer upside to strategic
long-term investors, analysts say. [ID:nL6N0DD0JX}
In contrast to a $5 billion share sale last September by
state-controlled market leader Sberbank, VTB will
issue only new shares, ensuring that the bank itself - and not
the Russian state - receives the proceeds.
STATE RESTRAINT
The government has waived its right to subscribe to the
offering, which if fully taken up by investors would dilute its
stake from 75.5 percent to 60.9 percent.
Existing shareholders will have eight days to exercise their
subscription rights to the shares, being issued on the Moscow
stock exchange. Even if they decline to do so, VTB has enough
orders to cover the book, the source said.
VTB plans to commit the proceeds to expanding its loan book,
the source said, in contrast to many Western banks that have to
raise fresh capital to meet tighter capital requirements.
The bank is finalising a three-year strategy that would seek
to defend its market share in lending to corporates while
outgrowing its competitors in the expanding retail market.
"We want to grow faster than the market in retail," the
source said, highlighting VTB's promotion of a new mass-market
retail banking brand called Leto.