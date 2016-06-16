* VTB CEO sees signs Western investors keen to return

* Says hearing EU may lift sanctions next year

* Says sees lending improving in H2

* Says current capital enough for 2-3 years (Recasts, adds new quotes)

By Katya Golubkova and Christian Lowe

MOSCOW, June 16 Western investors are once again taking an interest in Russia after a long hiatus over the Ukraine crisis, VTB Chief Executive Andrei Kostin told Reuters, saying he expected investment to come back strongly once sanctions were lifted.

Kostin knows first-hand what a chilling effect Russia's falling out with the West has had on business. VTB, Russia's second-biggest bank by assets, is under Western sanctions over Moscow's role in the Ukraine crisis, prohibiting U.S. and European investors from helping it raise any new capital.

The sanctions also complicate the Russian state's desire to divest itself of a 10.9 percent stake in VTB, though Kostin said he thought the shares might interest long-term investors with the patience to wait for sanctions to be rescinded.

"There are positive political signals about foreign investment," Kostin said in an interview.

"(Foreign business) wants to invest. We see the desire of financial institutions to cooperate with us. Business is always more pragmatic (than politicians) and has its own interests."

He said he interpreted the fact that European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi were attending a showcase economic forum in St Petersburg this week as a good sign.

Kostin said he was hearing from European sources that the EU might dilute or lift its sanctions on Russia next year, an event he said would boost the country's struggling financial sector.

EU diplomats say the bloc is due to extend its economic sanctions for six months next week, though this stance could be softened later on. The United States shows no signs of wanting to relax its own sanctions on Moscow.

CLOUD OVER PRIVATISATIONS

Sanctions make life harder for the Russian government, which plans to launch a big privatisation drive later this year to try to fill holes in the state budget and curb the deficit.

A sale of the VTB stake would not be covered by sanctions because any proceeds would go to the state not the bank, but Kostin said he still viewed any sell-off as "doubly hard."

"The question is not the price but rather making this deal happen. But we are working for this deal to materialise. I believe our shares may be of interest for long-term investors ... ready to wait for sanctions to be lifted."

He added that the deal might happen next year.

Sanctions have compounded an economic crisis fuelled by low global oil prices and have hit the banking sector hard, cutting off lenders' access to Western capital markets.

VTB loans to corporate borrowers tumbled by 11 percent in the first quarter compared to the last quarter of 2015, although Kostin said he thought lending might improve in the second half.

VTB had a Tier 1 capital adequacy level of 13.9 percent at end-April due to weak lending, he added, enough for a couple of years of operations.

"If it were possible to restore lending at around 10 percent (per year), which is not too high a level for the Russian economy at all, then we have enough capital for two to three years.

"After that we would have to think anyway. During that period of time, I think, we could tap the market (for new capital)," he said. (Writing by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Catherine Evans)