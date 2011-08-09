* VTB received billions in state aid during 2008-09 crisis

SOCHI, Russia, Aug 9 Russia's VTB , which received around $13 billion in state aid during the 2008-09 financial crisis, can sail through renewed market turbulence with no extra support, its CEO said on Tuesday.

"We are ready to withstand it (volatility on markets) much better than two years ago. I don't see any problems either for VTB, nor for the overall banking sector, even if the situation turns worse than we expect," Andrei Kostin said.

Global markets have suffered a sustained rout since credit rating agency Standard & Poor's cut the downgraded the U.S. last week, compounded by fears of euro zone contagion.

Following the fall in oil prices, essential to keep revenues flowing into Russian economy, Russia's stock market and rouble extended loses on Tuesday, managing to slowly recover after U.S. shares rose.

But Kostin, who was speaking with Prime Minister Vladimir Putin in the southern Russian resort of Sochi, conceded the situation on markets "raises major concern".

Putin, who has hinted he may seek a new presidential term in next year's election campaign, said on Tuesday the government may support the market with liquidity, as it did in 2008-09.

VTB shares closed down 0.58 percent, underperforming the broader MICEX index, which fell 0.13 percent.

VTB suffered a $2 billion net loss in 2009 caused by heavy provisions for bad debt, which mounted sharply through the year as borrowers fell short of meeting their obligations.

The state, which owns a 75.5 percent stake in VTB, supported the lender with a 200 billion rouble ($6.7 billion) subordinated loan and injected a further 180 billion into its capital to keep Russia's second-biggest bank standing during the 2008-09 crisis.

Kostin reiterated on Tuesday that VTB plans to post around 100 billion roubles net profit in 2011, almost double the amount in 2010.

($1 = 29.760 Russian Roubles)

