MOSCOW, Sept 1 Russia's No.2 bank VTB is not planning to release bad loan provisions this year and may borrow around $1 billion on foreign markets before year-end, VTB's chief financial officer Herbert Moos said on Thursday.

"It is better to be conservative (in releasing provisions) in my view," Moos told a briefing.

The lender, whose performance under International Financial Reporting Results is under scrutiny after the government sold a 10 percent stake last February, said bad loan provisions stood at 17.3 billion roubles for the first half 2011, down from 27.2 billion a year ago.

VTB's net interest margin in 2011 will come in at no less than 4.5 percent, Moos said.

He also said VTB has increased 2011 net profit forecast of its unit TransCreditBank by 1 billion roubles to 9 billion roubles ($34.7 million), reiterating that its other arm, Bank of Moscow is expected to post full-year net profit at around 3 billion roubles.

($1 = 28.85 Russian Roubles) (Reporting By Katya Golubkova; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh)