BRIEF-Freddie Mac director Raphael W. Bostic to resign
* Raphael W. Bostic will resign from Freddie Mac's board of directors, effective May 31, 2017
MOSCOW, Sept 30 VTB, Russia's second-largest bank by assets, said on Tuesday it has completed a placement of preference shares for a total amount of approximately 214 billion roubles ($5.43 billion).
(1 US dollar = 39.4250 Russian rouble) (Reporting by Lidia Kelly)
* Raphael W. Bostic will resign from Freddie Mac's board of directors, effective May 31, 2017
* Magnolia Capital Fund LP reports a 17 percent stake in Nicholas Financial Inc as of March 15, 2017- SEC filing
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 17 The world's financial leaders will renounce competitive devaluations and warn against exchange rate volatility, a document showed on Friday, but are likely to struggle to find common ground on trade and financing against climate change.