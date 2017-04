MOSCOW Jan 20 The clients of Russia's second-largest state-controlled bank, VTB, are interested in Iran's market now as the sanctions have been lifted on the Islamic Republic, TASS news agency quoted VTB's chief financial officer as saying on Wednesday.

The first banking operations with Iran may be carried out by the summer, the agency quoted Herbert Moos as saying. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Wriitng by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)