MOSCOW, June 10 Russian investor Suleiman Kerimov, whose companies once owned over 4 percent of VTB , sold his shares in the bank last year, Vedomosti newspaper said on Wednesday, quoting a source close to the Russian businessman.

The paper said Kerimov may have spent a total of around $1 billion on shares in state-controlled VTB between 2011 and 2013 and the source said the shares were sold on the market in more than one sale.

He did not disclose the price or total value of the deal. VTB did not immediately answer a written request seeking for comment. A spokesman for Kerimov spokesman did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for a comment.

Kerimov's largest investment is Russia's biggest gold producer, Polyus Gold, which he controls along with its partners.

Kerimov was once the key owner in potash producer Uralkali but he and his partners sold their stakes after Uralkali quit a trading alliance with Belarus in 2013 in a move that triggered a diplomatic row between the two former Soviet republics.

