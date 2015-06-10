MOSCOW, June 10 Russian investor Suleiman
Kerimov, whose companies once owned over 4 percent of VTB
, sold his shares in the bank last year, Vedomosti
newspaper said on Wednesday, quoting a source close to the
Russian businessman.
The paper said Kerimov may have spent a total of around $1
billion on shares in state-controlled VTB between 2011 and 2013
and the source said the shares were sold on the market in more
than one sale.
He did not disclose the price or total value of the deal.
VTB did not immediately answer a written request seeking for
comment. A spokesman for Kerimov spokesman did not immediately
reply to a Reuters request for a comment.
Kerimov's largest investment is Russia's biggest gold
producer, Polyus Gold, which he controls along with its
partners.
Kerimov was once the key owner in potash producer Uralkali
but he and his partners sold their stakes after
Uralkali quit a trading alliance with Belarus in 2013 in a move
that triggered a diplomatic row between the two former Soviet
republics.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Diana Asonova, additional
reporting by Olga Sichkar, Editing by Timothy Heritage)