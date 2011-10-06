MOSCOW Oct 6 Russia's second-largest lender VTB
may issue a 150 billion rouble ($4.61 billion) loan to
the regional grid company MRSK , MRSK said in a press
release on Thursday.
The 15-year loan is aimed at improving Russia's energy
efficiency, MRSK said in the statement, without disclosing more
details about the loan's terms.
MRSK had said earlier this year that it may seek a technical
London listing by the end of the year, but analysts say it could
face opposition from the energy ministry and local manager.
.
($1 = 32.567 Russian Roubles)
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Lidia Kelly, Editing
by Maria Kiselyova)