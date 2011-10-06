MOSCOW Oct 6 Russia's second-largest lender VTB may issue a 150 billion rouble ($4.61 billion) loan to the regional grid company MRSK , MRSK said in a press release on Thursday.

The 15-year loan is aimed at improving Russia's energy efficiency, MRSK said in the statement, without disclosing more details about the loan's terms.

MRSK had said earlier this year that it may seek a technical London listing by the end of the year, but analysts say it could face opposition from the energy ministry and local manager. . ($1 = 32.567 Russian Roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Lidia Kelly, Editing by Maria Kiselyova)