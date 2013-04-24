MOSCOW, April 24 VTB, Russia's
second-biggest bank, is planning to meet with potential
investors from around the world as it prepares to issue new
shares of up to 100 billion roubles ($3.16 billion) to support
its growth, its chief financial officer said.
CFO Herbert Moos said the bank cannot predict timing of the
long-expected issue, but that it will be held on Moscow's bourse
via open subscription.
VTB needs to raise its capital buffer to meet tighter
regulatory requirements and give it freedom to make more loans
to Russian consumers and businesses.
It earlier reported its Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio was up
to 10.3 percent by end-2012 from 9.0 percent in 2011. Moos said
VTB aims to keep this at no less than 10 percent in 2013
irrespective of whether the share sale goes ahead.
