MOSCOW Aug 8 VTB, Russia's second
largest bank, is looking into the possibility of buying
mid-sized Petrocommerce bank, two banking sources told Reuters
on Thursday.
State-controlled VTB is ramping up its business through
organic growth and mergers but a deal to buy Bank of Moscow led
to a shareholder conflict and forced a state-led $13 billion
bailout to cover the latter's bad debts.
"Staff (at Petrocommerce) were informed about a possible
deal a while ago," one of the sources said. The other source
said a final decision had not yet been taken and VTB was "not in
hurry".
Petrocommerce is ranked Russia's 27th largest bank by
assets. It is almost 80 percent owned by a group of companies
belonging to Leonid Fedun and Vagit Alekperov, executives and
the largest shareholders with the oil company Lukoil.
VTB and Petrocommerce declined to comment. Fedun and
Alekperov could not immediately be reached for comment.
