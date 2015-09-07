Indebted Croatia's food concern signs standstill agreement
ZAGREB, April 2 Indebted Croatian food concern Agrokor has signed a standstill agreement in an effort to stabilise its business, the company's spokeswoman said on Sunday.
MOSCOW, Sept 7 Russia's second-largest bank VTB will invest 16 billion roubles ($234.6 million) in Postal Bank, a project it is creating in partnership with Russia's state-run Russian Post, VTB's chief executive said on Monday.
VTB's Andrey Kostin added to reporters that he hoped Postal Bank could break even from 2016. The new Postal Bank will have one of the largest branch network in the country, thanks to Russian Post offices.
Postal Bank will be created using Leto Bank, a lender that is already part of VTB Group, as a base. Russia's Sberbank is now the country's top lender by assets and branch size. ($1 = 68.1900 roubles) (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Alexander Winning; editing by Katya Golubkova)
DOHA, April 2 The merger of Qatari banks Masraf Al Rayan, Barwa Bank and International Bank of Qatar will take six months to complete, Masraf Al Rayan's chairman Hussain Ali al-Abdulla said on Sunday.