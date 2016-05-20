SOCHI, Russia May 20 Russia's VTB Bank may be privatised in 2017 if it doesn't happen this year, the bank's CEO Andrei Kostin said on Friday.

The state-controlled bank has no immediate plans to buy out its preference shares, Kostin said. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)