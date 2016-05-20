BRIEF-Mena Real Estate to sell 2.6 mln treasury shares
* Gets CMA approval to sell 2.6 million treasury shares Source:(http://bit.ly/2kuITXa) Further company coverage:
SOCHI, Russia May 20 Russia's VTB Bank may be privatised in 2017 if it doesn't happen this year, the bank's CEO Andrei Kostin said on Friday.
The state-controlled bank has no immediate plans to buy out its preference shares, Kostin said. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)
* FY net profit 15.6 million dinars versus 14.3 million dinars year ago
* FY consol net profit after tax EGP 1.35 billion versus EGP 1.04 billion year ago