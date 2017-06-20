LONDON, June 20 The chief executive of Russia's second-largest bank VTB said on Tuesday that his bank should not be privatised before sanctions on the bank had been removed.

VTB's Andrey Kostin also told journalists in London that selling a 10 percent state stake in VTB "would not change anything". But he said such a sale might be good for the budget. (Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva and Sujata Rao; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)