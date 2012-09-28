* CEO Kostin says additional share issue likely to come before privatisation

* Kostin says 2012 profit "no worse" than 90.5 bln rbls in 2011 vs 100 bln f'cast

* VTB to sell 20 pct stake in Metalloinvest, wants to finance Rosneft's TNK-BP deal (Adds details, quotes, background)

By Alexei Anishchuk

YALTA, Ukraine, Sept 28 VTB, Russia's second-largest bank, said the government may conduct a share issue prior to a planned privatisation in order to bolster the lender, as it guided down expectations for full-year profits following trading losses.

The Russian government plans to sell around 25 percent of the bank, cutting its 75.5 percent stake, via a direct sale. A central bank official recently suggested they could also conduct an additional share issue to boost VTB's capital.

On Friday VTB Chief Executive Andrei Kostin said an additional share issue might come ahead of a privatisation deal.

"The deal might be split into two parts... One will be an additional share issue while another one would be the privatisation," he said.

Kostin also said he expected 2012 profits to at least equal last year's 90.5 billion roubles ($2.91 billion). This followed analysts' expectations that the bank would scrap its full-year's profit forecast of over 100 billion roubles after second quarter net profit fell short of market expectations last week

"I expect profit no worse than in 2011," Kostin said. He gave no further details.

VTB's earnings were hit by a trading loss which also underlined the lender's need for capital to help it absorb possible shocks. Banks are currently using profits, debt or equity raisings to boost their capital after being badly hit by the financial crisis.

Last week, Kostin said that VTB, with a market value of $17.9 billion, aimed to raise a minimum $2 billion next spring with a share sale that investors had expected as part of the government's privatisation plans.

By 1350 GMT VTB shares were down 2.2 percent to 5.27 kopecks on news there could be an additional share issue, underperforming a broader MICEX index which was up 0.03 percent.

DEALING WITH CLIENTS

VTB also said it planned to sell its 20 percent stake in iron ore miner Metalloinvest by the end of November.

"You should look for (buyers) among Metalloinvest's owners," Kostin added, without elaborating on the price VTB would seek.

VTB bought its stake in Metalloinvest, controlled by billionaire Alisher Usmanov, in December last year for a price of between $2 billion and $3 billion from minority shareholder Vasily Anisimov, a source said at the time.

Kostin also said it expected to be involved in financing Rosneft's purchase of BP's stake in TNK-BP, if the deal goes ahead.

"For now no one has approached us. But we have good relations with Rosneft and if the deal is agreed we are counting on participating," Kostin said.

Bankers told Reuters earlier that Rosneft might use loans from both domestic and international banks along with bond issuing to finance an acquisition of BP's stake in TNK-BP.

($1 = 31.0725 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Sophie Walker)