MOSCOW Dec 20 VTB, Russia's No.2 lender, posted 26.6 billion roubles ($864.51 million) in third quarter net profit, up 40 percent from the same period last year, the bank said in a statement on Thursday.

State-controlled VTB reported net profit of 19.0 billion roubles in the third quarter of last year. A Reuters poll of analysts expected it to post 20.4 billion roubles.

In the first nine months of this year, VTB posted 60.2 billion roubles in net profit, also beating analysts' expectations. In the same period last year, its net profit was 72.6 billion roubles. ($1 = 30.7687 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova)