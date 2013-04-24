BRIEF-China Zheshang Bank updates on proposed initial public offering of A shares
* Number of a shares to be issued will be not more than 4.49 billion shares, representing 31.70% & 25.00% of domestic shares in issue & total issued share capital
MOSCOW, April 24 VTB, Russia's No.2 lender, posted net profit for 2012 of 90.6 billion roubles ($2.86 billion), flat on the previous year but beating analysts' estimates.
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the lender to post 85.9 billion roubles in 2012 net profit, down 5 percent year-on-year, due to trading losses earlier in 2012 and a low capital position which was affecting its loan book growth. ($1 = 31.6520 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; editing by Megan Davies)
* Unit entered into sale and purchase agreement with trustee, vendor, silver pond vendor and guarantor
* Ki Yong Choi reports 6.1 percent stake in Sunshine Heart Inc as of March 2 - sec filing