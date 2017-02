MOSCOW, June 24 Russia's second-largest bank VTB made 7.9 billion roubles ($120.4 million) in net profit in 2015 from its overseas business, Chief Executive Andrei Kostin said on Friday.

VTB spent $1.1 billion last year on the capitalisation of its overseas banks, Kostin added at the bank's annual shareholders' meeting in St Petersburg.

The largest contribution to VTB's 2015 profits were made by its banks in Austria, Germany, Belarus and Angola, Kostin said. ($1 = 65.5950 roubles) (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)