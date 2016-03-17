MOSCOW, March 17 The chief financial officer of Russian bank VTB said on Thursday that the situation in the Russian economy had stabilised but that meaningful risks remained.

Herbert Moos, VTB's CFO, added that in the bank's optimistic scenario its cost of risk could be around 2 percent in 2016, whereas in a pessimistic one it could be over 2 percent. (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Oksana Kobzeva; editing by Katya Golubkova)