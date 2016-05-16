MOSCOW May 16 Russian bank VTB made 0.6 billion roubles ($9.2 million) of net profit in the first quarter, it said on Monday, worse than analysts had forecast.

Analysts had predicted VTB would earn 4.6 billion roubles in the first three months of the year.

VTB, like several other large Russian state lenders, is under Western sanctions over Moscow's role in the Ukraine conflict.

It made a loss of 18.3 billion roubles in the first quarter of 2015. ($1 = 64.9550 roubles) (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)