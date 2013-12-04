* VTB Q3 results on Thursday, Dec. 5 * Net profit average forecast 24 billion roubles MOSCOW, Dec 4 VTB, Russia's No.2 bank, is expected to report a 10 percent year-on-year fall in third-quarter net profit alongside a rise in bad loan provisions, fuelling doubts among analysts that it can meet its full-year profit forecast. Russian banks have increased high-margin consumer lending as demand for corporate credit has waned, but a slowing economy has raised fears that people will struggle to repay their debts, prompting lenders to set aside more money to cover risks on high-interest loans. VTB's third-quarter net profit is expected to be 24 billion roubles ($722 million), according analysts' average forecast, compared with 26.6 billion in the same period of 2012. Bad loan provisions are projected to rise to 22 billion roubles from 12.6 billion the year earlier. Sberbank, Russia's biggest lender, last month announced a leap in third-quarter loan-loss provisions, suggesting that rising retail lending could leave it vulnerable to the slowing economy. For the last two years, VTB has forecast annual profits of more than 100 billion roubles. Last year it reported 90.6 billion and in 2011 it made 90.5 billion. VTB in September said it saw no reason to revise its profit forecast. "We remind that VTB continues to officially stick to its initial year-end net income commitment (100 billion roubles), which the market now seems to seriously doubt," said analysts at Gazprombank. However, Gazprombank added a few "one-off trumps" remained, including possible deals such as the sale of a stake in Tele2 Russia, the country's No.4 mobile operator that VTB bought in April from Sweden's Tele2 for $3.55 billion. VTB sold 50 percent in October. Analysts at Uralsib said they did not see how the full-year target could be achieved "without material one-offs". Below are analysts' forecasts for VTB's third-quarter results in billion of roubles: Net profit Provisions NII* Op.income Costs Loans Average 24.0 -22.0 80.3 105.8 54.1 5,503 Q3 2012 26.6 -12.6 61.9 95.9 47.8 4,462 Q2 2013 11.9 -28.7 76.5 92.6 51.4 5,266 *Net interest income Contributors included BofA Merrill Lynch, Citi, JP Morgan, Sberbank, UBS, Alfa Bank, BCS, Gazprombank, Metropol, Uralsib. ($1 = 33.2457 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Megan Davies; Editing by Maria Kiselyova and Mark Potter)