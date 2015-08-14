* Financial results due Aug. 18 * Bank seen making loss for 3rd quarter in a row * But smaller loss seen on better interest margin MOSCOW, Aug 14 Russian bank VTB is expected to have reduced its losses in the second quarter to 5.7 billion roubles ($88 million) thanks to a better interest margin, a Reuters poll of eight analysts showed. VTB, Russia's second-largest bank which has been hit by Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis, made a loss of 18.3 billion roubles in the first quarter. The bank's chief executive has said he expects VTB to make a "tiny" profit for the full year. "We expect a better second quarter for VTB, but we still struggle to see the bank actually ending it in the black," analysts at Sberbank CIB said in a note. All of the eight analysts polled expected VTB to post a net loss when it reports second-quarter results on Tuesday, though forecasts varied from a loss of 2 billion roubles to one of 12.8 billion roubles. The smaller second-quarter net loss, seen on average at 5.7 billion roubles, would be driven by a recovery in VTB's net interest margin as the central bank lowered its main lending rate over the reporting period, Sberbank CIB said. Large Russian banks have faced a profit squeeze since last year as the economy has deteriorated and Western sanctions have made them more dependent on central bank funds at a time when domestic interests rates are high. Below are forecasts for VTB's financial results in the second quarter (in billions of roubles): Net profit Provisions Net Operating Costs Net lending interest income income Average -5.7 -49.2 67.6 97.5 56.3 8,076 Q2 2015 Q2 2014 4.6 -45.3 87.3 111.9 56.2 6,688 Q1 2015 -18.3 -48.6 46.1 89.5 59.2 8,260 Poll participants: Citi, JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs, BCS, Gazprombank, Uralsib, Sberbank CIB and BoA Merrill Lynch. ($1 = 64.7900 roubles) (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Polina Devitt and Mark Potter)