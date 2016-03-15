* VTB results due on March 17 * Analysts see 10.5 bln rouble profit * Bank posted 4.6 bln rouble loss in Q4 2014 MOSCOW, March 15 VTB, Russia's second-biggest bank, is expected to post fourth-quarter net profit of 10.5 billion roubles ($147.8 million), a Reuters poll of nine analysts showed on Tuesday. In the same period of 2014, VTB made a net loss of 4.6 billion roubles. VTB is under Western sanctions over Moscow's role in the Ukraine conflict, which limits its ability to borrow on international markets. Below are forecasts for VTB's financial results in the fourth quarter and full-year 2015 in billions of roubles, as well as its results in the fourth quarter of 2014 and third quarter of 2015: Net profit Provisions Net Operating Costs Net lending interest income income Q4 2015 10.5 -50.7 99.7 130.2 68.5 9,226.9 Q4 2014 -4.6 -109.1 86.1 196.2 73.6 8,537.3 Q3 2015 6.2 -57.0 88.4 127.3 59.9 8,842.2 FY 2015 -0.4 -187.6 302.2 435.5 241.4 9,226.9 Poll participants: Citi, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, BCS, Gazprombank, Uralsib, Sberbank CIB, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Renaissance Capital. ($1 = 71.0600 roubles) (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Oksana Kobzeva)