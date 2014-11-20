MOSCOW Nov 20 VTB, Russia's second largest bank, expects a small net profit for 2014 after being hit by provisions for loan impairment, its Chief Financial Officer Herbert Moos told a conference call on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday, VTB reported a nine-month net profit of 5.4 billion roubles ($115.5 million). It had 157.8 billion roubles in provision charges. (1 US dollar = 46.7460 Russian rouble) (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Oksana Kobzeva; writing by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)