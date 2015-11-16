* Q3 financial results due on Nov. 17 * Net profit seen up from 0.4 bln roubles in Q3 2014 MOSCOW, Nov 16 VTB, Russia's second-biggest bank by assets, is expected to post a third-quarter net profit of 3.8 billion roubles ($57.5 million), supported by an increase in its net interest margin and loan portfolio, a Reuters poll of analysts showed on Monday. In the same period of last year, VTB made net profit of 0.4 billion roubles. VTB is under Western sanctions over Moscow's role in the Ukraine conflict, which limits the bank's ability to borrow on international markets. VTB earned just 0.8 billion roubles in 2014 and was expecting to make "a very tiny profit" this year, its Chief Executive Andrei Kostin said in June. Below are forecasts for VTB's financial results in the third quarter (in billions of roubles): Net profit Provisions Net Operating Costs Net lending interest income income Average 3.8 -51.3 87.5 116.0 59.0 8,657.7 Q3 2015 Q3 2014 0.4 -65.0 91.0 126.8 54.9 7,516.0 Q2 2015 1.2 -31.0 67.1 90.9 56.2 7,954.0 Poll participants: Citi, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, BCS, Gazprombank, Uralsib, Sberbank CIB. ($1 = 66.1200 roubles) (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Jon Boyle)