BRIEF-Luzerner Kantonalbank FY group profit up at CHF 186.6 mln
* FY group profit: 186.6 million Swiss francs ($187.65 million)(plus 3.6%)
MOSCOW Aug 16 Russia's second-largest bank VTB made 14.8 billion roubles ($231.2 million) in net profit in the second quarter, it said on Tuesday, better than analysts had forecast.
Analysts had predicted VTB would earn 4.8 billion roubles in the second three months of the year.
VTB, like several other Russian state lenders, is under Western sanctions over the Ukraine conflict. It made net profit of 1.2 billion roubles in the second quarter of 2015.
($1 = 64.0275 roubles) (Reporting by Alexander Winning; editing by Katya Golubkova)
* Overall loss of 20 million Swiss francs (loss $20.11 million)for first nine months of FY year to Dec. 31, 2016, a decline of 0.9 percent in NAV, and a 5.1 percent increase in share price (including cash dividend) Source text - http://bit.ly/2jPTpa5 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9944 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
TORONTO, Jan 31 Wealthsimple, a Canadian-based robo-adviser startup, announced a C$20 million ($15.25 million) investment from Power Financial Corp, and formally launched in the United States on Tuesday, as it looks to compete in a crowded American market dominated by big investment firms.