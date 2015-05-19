MOSCOW May 19 Russia's second-largest bank VTB on Tuesday reported a net loss of 18.3 billion roubles ($373.3 million) for the first quarter, as its bottom line was hurt by large loan-loss provisions and high central bank lending rates squeezed its margins.

Analysts had forecast the bank would post a net loss of 23.9 billion roubles in the first three months of the year. It made 400 million roubles in net profit in the first quarter of 2014.

VTB, like other large Russian state banks, is under Western sanctions over Russia's role in the Ukraine conflict. It has also been hurt by an economic slowdown that is expected to gather pace this year. ($1 = 49.0240 roubles) (Reporting by Alexander Winning)