MOSCOW Nov 17 Russia's second-largest bank VTB said on Tuesday it had made 6.2 billion roubles ($95 million) in third-quarter net profit, beating analysts' forecasts.

Analysts had forecast the bank would make 3.8 billion roubles of profit in the third quarter. ($1 = 65.4400 roubles) (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Oksana Kobzeva, editing by Jason Bush)