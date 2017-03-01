BRIEF-Citigroup reports credit card charge-offs, delinquency rates for May
* Credit card charge-offs 2.94 percent in May versus 2.34 percent in April - SEC filing
MOSCOW, March 1 Russia's second-largest bank VTB said on Wednesday its net profit rose 39 percent, year-on-year, to 17.5 billion roubles ($300 million) in the fourth quarter, beating analysts' expectations.
VTB said its provision charge for the third fourth quarter was 64.5 billion roubles, while net interest income increased 12.4 percent to 104.6 billion roubles.
Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted VTB would make 17 billion roubles of net profit in the fourth quarter of 2016. Analysts on average saw the bank's provision charge at 46.9 billion roubles and net interest income at 111.4 billion roubles.
For the whole of 2016, VTB reported net profit of 51.6 billion roubles compared with 1.7 billion roubles in 2015.
VTB's President Andrei Kostin said in the earnings report that the bank's performance may improve further thanks to better economic outlook in Russia.
($1 = 58.3370 roubles) (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)
NEW YORK/LONDON, June 15 Australian financial services firm Link Group and three buyout funds are putting the finishing touches to their rival offers for Capita's asset management services arm, a deal worth up to 800 million pounds ($1.02 billion), sources told Reuters on Thursday.
NEW YORK, June 15 J. Crew is nearing the threshold needed to approve the credit agreement amendment it is seeking that would dissolve a lender lawsuit aimed at blocking the transfer of intellectual property to an affiliated company, after Canyon Partners sold a US$100m chunk of the loan on Wednesday, a source close to the matter said.