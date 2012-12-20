MOSCOW Dec 20 VTB, Russia's No.2
lender, is considering an additional share issue next year if
market conditions are favourable, Chief Financial Officer
Herbert Moos said on Thursday.
He added that the government, which controls a 75.5 percent
stake in VTB, would not take part in the share offering, whose
proceeds would go towards bolstering the bank's capital and
enable it to expand lending.
The state sold a 10 percent stake in VTB last year for $3.3
billion and plans to cut its stake by another 10 percent. VTB
CEO Andrei Kostin has said that the offering could raise at
least $2 billion.