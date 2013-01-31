(Adds background with deal volume)
MOSCOW Jan 31 Russia's second-largest bank VTB
may delay a planned share issue due to President
Vladimir Putin's call to conduct all further state asset sales
on the country's own stock exchange, Chief Executive Andrei
Kostin said on Thursday.
Putin, who is seeking to transform Moscow into a global
financial centre, last week called for state share sales to be
held in Russia rather than on international bourses. Kostin said
he supports this idea but it may affect the deal's timing.
"Can it affect timing? It is possible, but we are not in
much of a hurry, our capital adequacy ratio is normal, so we
will be in touch with the government, (we will) look at a
comfortable time and comfortable volumes," he told reporters.
VTB, next in line in Russia's privatisation plan, is looking
to raise between $1 billion and $3 billion from the share issue,
needed to bolster its capital base, Kostin was quoted as saying
by Russian news agencies last week.
The bank had earlier expected to issue new shares equivalent
to at least 10 percent of its equity this spring.
On Thursday, Kostin said he is not set on the
timing of the deal.
"I'm absolutely flexible here and won't put myself into any
frames, neither in terms of price, nor time or form (of the
deal). I think the government has the same approach," he said.
Some analysts have warned that the Moscow stock exchange is
too small a venue to raise the capital sought by VTB and a
series of state-owned companies, which could depress the price
of the shares they aim to sell.
