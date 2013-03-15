MOSCOW, March 15 Russia's second-largest bank by
assets VTB plans to place shares on Moscow Exchange
this year, the bank's chief executive said on Friday, firming up
a timeline for the planned sale of new stock to bolster its
capital strength.
"Bank VTB ... plans a wide-scale placement worth tens of
billions of roubles on the Moscow Exchange," Andrei Kostin told
a banking forum.
"I think that our example will help other companies from
Russia and (Commonwealth of Independent States) place here (in
Moscow)."
The long-planned offering of new shares by the
state-controlled bank has struggled to attract interest so far,
and talks with sovereign wealth funds have yet to deliver any
firm commitments to back the deal.