BRIEF-Lakeland Industries files for mixed shelf offering of up to $30 mln - SEC Filing
* Files for mixed shelf offering of up to $30.0 million - SEC filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2o0CMez] Further company coverage:
MOSCOW Aug 28 Russia's VTB, the country's second-largest bank by assets, is selling stakes in a number of power companies on the Moscow Exchange, the Exchange said in a statement.
The stakes, sold as a packet, are being sold at no less than 15 billion roubles ($227.20 million). ($1 = 66.0200 roubles) (Reporting by Anton Zverev and Polina Devitt; Writing by Lidia Kelly; editing by Katya Golubkova)
* Files for mixed shelf offering of up to $30.0 million - SEC filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2o0CMez] Further company coverage:
* Files for offering of up to 7.0 million shares of common stock by the selling stockholders - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: