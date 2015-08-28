MOSCOW Aug 28 Russia's VTB, the country's second-largest bank by assets, is selling stakes in a number of power companies on the Moscow Exchange, the Exchange said in a statement.

The stakes, sold as a packet, are being sold at no less than 15 billion roubles ($227.20 million). ($1 = 66.0200 roubles) (Reporting by Anton Zverev and Polina Devitt; Writing by Lidia Kelly; editing by Katya Golubkova)