MOSCOW Aug 7 Russia's second-largest bank VTB
, which has been sanctioned by the United States and
European Union over the Ukraine crisis, said on Thursday it
doesn't plan to issue any new shares before end of this year or
during all of next year.
Last week, international stock index compiler MSCI Barra
said it was consulting with investors about whether to exclude
VTB's shares from one of its indices.
The Western sanctions ban EU and U.S. nationals and
companies from buying or selling new shares issued by VTB.
Russian government has recently promised to support state banks
by boosting their capital.
