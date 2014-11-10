BEIJING Nov 10 VTB, Russia's second
largest bank, may consider delisting from the London Stock
Exchange, its Chief Executive Andrei Kostin said on Monday.
"We are looking at such an option ... We will seriously
consider our participation in the London Stock Exchange. We are
looking at Chinese bourses and will work towards in this
direction," he told reporters.
VTB was put under Western sanctions, limiting its ability to
borrow and raise capital on Western markets, earlier this year
over Moscow's role in Ukraine crisis.
(Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; writing by Katya Golubkova,
editing by Elizabeth Piper)