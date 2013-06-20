ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 20 Russian state-controlled bank VTB said on Thursday it planned to sell a stake in Tele2 Russia in the next three or four months in a deal that would see the bank keep control of the country's fourth-biggest mobile phone company.

"Our talks with a number of private investors are in quite an advanced stage. I believe we will sell a certain part of our stake within the next three-four months," Yuri Soloviev, first deputy president of VTB Bank's management board, told Reuters, adding there were no discussions with Rostelecom. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Elizabeth Piper)