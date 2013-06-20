Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 20 Russian state-controlled bank VTB said on Thursday it planned to sell a stake in Tele2 Russia in the next three or four months in a deal that would see the bank keep control of the country's fourth-biggest mobile phone company.
"Our talks with a number of private investors are in quite an advanced stage. I believe we will sell a certain part of our stake within the next three-four months," Yuri Soloviev, first deputy president of VTB Bank's management board, told Reuters, adding there were no discussions with Rostelecom. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Elizabeth Piper)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)