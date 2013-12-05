BRIEF-UK's FCA publishes insurance distribution directive consultation
MOSCOW Dec 5 VTB has made adequate provisions against its risks in Ukraine, Chief Financial Officer Herbert Moos told a conference call on Thursday after the state-controlled Russian bank posted a surprise drop in third-quarter earnings.
Ratings agency Moody's has said that four Russian banks - Sberbank, VTB, Gazprombank and Vnesheconombank - have combined exposure to Ukraine of $20-$30 billion, posing risks to their asset quality and capital adequacy. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Megan Davies; Editing by Douglas Busvine)
MILAN, March 6 Banca Farmafactoring, the Italian unit of factoring group BFF Banking Group, has filed a request with Italian market authorities to list its shares on the Milan bourse, it said on Monday.
March 6 Hong Kong stocks edged up on Monday, aided by bullish sentiment about China, but gains were capped by growing expectations of a U.S. rate hike next week, and rising geopolitical tensions in Asia.