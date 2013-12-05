MOSCOW Dec 5 VTB has made adequate provisions against its risks in Ukraine, Chief Financial Officer Herbert Moos told a conference call on Thursday after the state-controlled Russian bank posted a surprise drop in third-quarter earnings.

Ratings agency Moody's has said that four Russian banks - Sberbank, VTB, Gazprombank and Vnesheconombank - have combined exposure to Ukraine of $20-$30 billion, posing risks to their asset quality and capital adequacy. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Megan Davies; Editing by Douglas Busvine)