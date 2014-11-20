MOSCOW Nov 20 Russia's VTB Bank said on Thursday the bank's losses due to risks linked to the Ukraine crisis in the third quarter were around 11.4 billion roubles ($244 million).

Herbert Moos, VTB's chief financial officer, also told a conference call that the bank had lost 37.1 billion roubles during the first nine months of the year due to Ukraine. (1 US dollar = 46.7150 Russian rouble) (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Oksana Kobzeva, editing by Elizabeth Piper)