UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
MOSCOW Nov 20 Russia's VTB Bank said on Thursday the bank's losses due to risks linked to the Ukraine crisis in the third quarter were around 11.4 billion roubles ($244 million).
Herbert Moos, VTB's chief financial officer, also told a conference call that the bank had lost 37.1 billion roubles during the first nine months of the year due to Ukraine. (1 US dollar = 46.7150 Russian rouble) (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Oksana Kobzeva, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts