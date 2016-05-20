MOSCOW May 20 There are three or four potential bidders for the Ukrainian business of Russia's second-largest lender VTB Bank, Interfax news agency quoted VTB Chief Executive Andrei Kostin as saying on Friday.

Kostin was quoted as saying earlier this week VTB was more likely to sell its business in Ukraine than continue working there, because it sees no growth prospects in the country. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Lidia Kelly)