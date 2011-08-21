* Malfunction reported in right engine

* Incident takes place days after delayed jet's debut flight

MOSCOW Aug 21 Engine malfunction forced Russia's long-delayed new T-50 stealth fighter to halt its takeoff at an air show on Sunday, days after the warplane made its debut flight at a showcase of the country's aviation achievements.

The pilot of the fifth-generation fighter deployed the brake parachute when the plane was already at about 100 kilometres (60 miles) an hour, aborting the takeoff for an exhibition flight at the MAKS air show near Moscow, the RIA Novosti news agency said.

"While accelerating for the takeoff there was some deviation in the automation of the right engine," RIA Novosti cited a spokesman of the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) as saying.

UAC's spokesman said that preliminary examination of the aircraft's body showed no damage. The news agency Interfax cited the MAKS' honorary president Magomed Tolboyev as describing the incident as a minor technical malfunction.

Prime Minister Vladimir Putin attended on Wednesday the unveiling of the twin-engine jet, which is considered as Russia's response to the U.S. F-22 Raptor fighter jet.

United Aircraft Corporation's chief said on Tuesday that Russia expected initial orders for the T-50 to be booked from 2015. (Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Jan Harvey)