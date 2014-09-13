MOSCOW Sep 13 Russia is ready to support
sanctions-hit energy companies Rosneft and Novatek from its
National Wealth Fund, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on
Saturday, according to Russian news agencies.
He stressed, however, that any support would be limited by
an existing cap on the fund's investments.
State-owned oil company Rosneft and independent
gas producer Novatek are both subject to Western
sanctions imposed on Russia over its involvement in Ukraine. The
sanctions limit the companies' access to foreign finance.
The EU and the United States introduced further sanctions
on Friday.
"In general we are ready to consider these proposals (for
financial support) under the general terms within the limits of
60 percent of NWF funds which are envisaged for investments,"
Siluanov said during a visit to Milan, in comments reported by
Interfax.
The government has said it stands ready to provide financial
backing to both companies but its own finances are stretched.
Rosneft has lobbied for assistance from the National Wealth
Fund (NWF), an $83 billion sovereign fund that is supposed to be
used to back the state pension system. Last month Rosneft
requested $40 billion from the fund.
Siluanov's comments imply that any financial assistance to
Rosneft and Novatek is likely to be a fraction of the amount
requested by Rosneft, as the two companies will have to compete
against other applicants and on the same terms.
The government has already earmarked much of the National
Wealth Fund to infrastructure projects, such as modernisation of
the Trans-Siberian railway and a ring road around Moscow, but
discussions are continuing over which projects to support.
President Vladimir Putin said this month that Russia
shouldn't increase the overall amount that the fund spends, but
said there was room for discussion over which projects should be
backed.
Russia recently raised the cap on the fund's domestic
investments to 60 percent, leading to concerns the Kremlin is
taking risks with fiscal reserves intended to provide future
support for an overstretched pension system.
In his comments on Saturday, Siluanov said that Russia did
not intend to lift the 60 percent cap on domestic projects,
although this option wasn't ruled out if the economic situation
worsened.
"Regarding the 40 percent (of the fund remaining) a decision
was taken not to break into it. This is our strategic reserve,"
Siluanov said.
