MOSCOW, June 29 Russian President Vladimir Putin signed on Wednesday a decree to extend a ban on food imports from the West until the end of 2017.

Russia banned foods from the 28-nation EU and some other Western countries in 2014 in response to Western sanctions imposed on it for its role in the Ukraine crisis, shutting out a vast range of goods from French and Irish cheese to Spanish fruit and ham. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)