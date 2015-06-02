MOSCOW, June 2 Russia's decision on whether to extend its ban on Western food imports will depend on whether sanctions imposed on Moscow are prolonged, Interfax news agency quoted Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich as saying on Tuesday.

"(The decision) will depend on what our partners, who imposed sanctions on us, will do," Dvorkovich said. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Lidia Kelly, editing by Elizabeth Piper)