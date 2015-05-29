MOSCOW May 29 The Russian government has approved the launch of a new wheat export tax from July 1 which is aimed at helping it limit exports in case of a sharp rouble currency decline, it said in a statement on Friday.

The tax is set at 50 percent of the price per one tonne minus 5,500 roubles ($104.6) but not less than 50 roubles per tonne, the statement said. ($1 = 52.5650 roubles) (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Christian Lowe)