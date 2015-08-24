MOSCOW Aug 24 A Russian government agency on
Monday ordered Internet providers block access to a page on the
Russian-language version of Wikipedia for containing banned
information on a type of cannabis.
The move could lead to the Russian-language version of
Wikipedia becoming totally inaccessible, the organisation that
supports the website warned, since Wikipedia uses a protected
protocol which means providers cannot block separate pages on
the same site.
Since President Vladimir Putin returned to the Kremlin in
2012, Russia has passed legislation banning sites that contain
child pornography, drug-related or militant material, or which
advocate suicide.
Critics say the legislation restricts Internet freedoms and
can lead to bans on more general content, but the government
says it is aimed mainly at protecting children from indecent
content.
Wikimedia RU, the organisation that supports the local
version of Wikipedia, earlier decided against removing the
article on charas, a cannabis resin, following a warning from
the communications watchdog, Roskomnadzor.
But the article was edited and moved to a different web
address, non-state news agency RBC reported on its website.
"Actions taken by the administrators of the Russian segment
of the Internet encyclopaedia to move the article in question to
a new URL did not restrict access to the information declared
illegal by courts", Roskomnadzor, the government agency, said in
a statement on its website.
"Roskomnadzor has ordered that service providers block the
page index on the Russian-language Wikipedia site that contains
banned information about a narcotic substance."
Wikipedia's Russian-language site was still available to
Russian users as of 1800 GMT on Monday.
The site's developers posted a black banner at the top of
the webpage on Monday evening saying the website could be
blocked "in the near future".
(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Alison Williams)