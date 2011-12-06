MOSCOW Dec 6 State-owned Russian
technology company Rusnano is investing in a 295 million euro
($397 million) joint venture with Japan's Nippon Sheet Glass
and the European Bank for Reconstruction and
Development to produce energy-saving glass.
The EBRD said on Tuesday that local glass maker STiS will
also join the project. Energy-saving glass insulates buildings
during cold weather and also protects against overheating from
sunlight.
The investors said in separate press releases that they plan
to construct a new plant in suburbs of Moscow close to already
operating Pilkington factory, a local brand of Nippon Sheet
Glass.
The EBRD said it will contribute the equivalent of 35
million euros in the joint venture capital, which, according to
state-owned Rusnano, will be around 11.8 billion roubles
($382.13 million).
($1 = 30.8794 Russian roubles)
($1 = 0.7425 euros)
(Writing by Andrey Ostroukh, editing by Alfred Kueppers)