MOSCOW Nov 15 Russia, on the brink of joining the World Trade Organization, is considering mounting a challenge against EU energy regulations that would limit gas export monopoly Gazprom's control over its European pipeline assets, a government source said on Wednesday.

WTO ministers are expected to invite Russia to join the global trade rules body in December after 18 years of on-off talks but, even before receiving their assent, a first row looks to be brewing.

Russia has expressed anger over European Union rules, known as the third energy package, which seek to liberalise the European gas market by forbidding suppliers from controlling the transport infrastructure used to deliver their gas.

"We believe that this package violates our bilateral agreements with the EU," the official who spoke on condition of anonymity told Reuters. "We are now analysing whether WTO instruments can be used to protect our interests."

"Politically for us the third energy package is a very unpleasant issue," the source said.

Prime Minister Vladimir Putin, set to become Russia's next president next year, has called the package "a robbery". Putin plans to discuss the package with German energy firms later on Wednesday.

The European Union is Russia's largest trade partner, accounting for about 50 percent of the country's total trade turnover. Gazprom supplies a quarter of all natural gas consumed in Europe.

The EU would prefer to reduce its dependence on Russian gas. It ordered raids on Gazprom units on its territory in September to investigate suspicions of anti-competitive practices.

Gazprom, tightly bound to its European customers through long-term contracts linked to oil prices, says massive transport infrastructure investments make no economic sense if it can't benefit from them as an energy supplier.

"I have already told members of the EU commission that we are ready to give a standing ovation for the third energy package, but after our delivery points," Gazprom's export chief, Alexander Medvedev, said in an interview in September.

Russia this month launched the 7.3 billion euro ($10 billion) Nord Stream pipeline which would boost gas supplies to Europe and reduce the risk of supply disruptions from disputes with transit countries.

Gazprom, through Wingas, its venture with Wintershall, BASF's oil and gas production unit, has stakes in two pipelines -- OPAL and NEL -- that will deliver gas from Nord Stream to Germany and Eastern Europe.

Some Russian energy analysts believe Russia could strike a compromise with the EU which would ensure third parties had adequate access to Gazprom-controlled pipeline infrastructure without any change in control. (Reporting by Gleb Bryanski, Editing by Melissa Akin and Douglas Busvine)