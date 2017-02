GORKI, Russia Oct 30 Swiss Foreign Minister Micheline Calmy-Rey told Russian President Dmitry Medvedev on Sunday she is hopeful Russia could join the World Trade Organization (WTO) in December.

"I hope that our discussion today will be fruitful and the results will allow Russia to enter the WTO by the end of the year, in December," Calmy-Rey told Medvedev in his residence just outside Moscow.

Medvedev responded by saying Russia "also very much wants that".

