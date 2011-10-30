* Mediator Switzerland eyes Russian WTO entry in December
* Kremlin says all issues to be settled "in hours"

By Alexei Anishchuk
GORKI, Russia, Oct 30 Swiss mediators said on
Sunday they hoped Russia could reach a deal with Georgia and
join the World Trade Organization (WTO) as early as December
after 18 years of negotiations, and Moscow said the final
hurdles could be overcome "within hours".
Russia, the world's biggest energy producer, has annual GDP
of about $1.9 trillion, 2.8 percent of the world economy, and
joining the WTO would open up more of its economy and increase
the flow of investment into the country, two decades after the
collapse of communist rule.
"I hope that our discussion today will be fruitful and the
results will allow Russia to enter the WTO by the end of the
year, in December," Swiss Foreign Minister Micheline Calmy-Rey
told Russian President Dmitry Medvedev.
Medvedev responded by saying Russia "also very much wants
that", and heaped praise on Swiss mediation efforts at the
meeting, hastily arranged at Medvedev's residence near Moscow.
Georgia, the small southern neighbour that briefly went to
war with Russia in 2008, is the only one of the 153 WTO members
still blocking Russian accession. Last week it offered Moscow
what it said was its final compromise deal, covering trade with
its two small Moscow-backed breakaway regions.
The Swiss delegation were on their way to the Georgian
capital Tbilisi to discuss the Russian entry bid, and Kremlin
aide Arkady Dvorkovich told reporters they expected to settle
"all pending issues within the next few hours."
Analysts have said Russia is unlikely to be able formally to
join the world trade body until 2012.
Joining the 153-member trade bloc is an ambition of Prime
Minister Vladimir Putin, who is seeking a return to the Russian
presidency in the March 2012 election, and Russian accession
would be the biggest advance in world trade liberalization since
China joined a decade ago.
Russian officials are banking on WTO entry to spur economic
growth by increasing competition, and the World Bank estimates
membership could increase the size of Russia's economy by 11
percent in the long term.
Georgia, like all WTO members, has an effective veto on
Russia's membership, which it has threatened to use unless a
dispute with Russia over customs controls is resolved.
Russia humiliated ex-Soviet Georgia in a brief 2008 war over
the breakaway Georgian region of South Ossetia. They have not
restored diplomatic relations.
Russia said on Thursday it needed several days to review the
proposal on border trade with Georgia made by Swiss mediators.
A MURKY TIMETABLE
The United States and the European Union have urged all
sides to try to settle membership terms by the end of this year,
compounding Russian officials' fears that a failed bid this time
could mean Russian entry is delayed by years.
Both Russia and the United States are about to enter
presidential election cycles -- in March and November 2012
respectively -- and this could create uncertainty over the bid.
If Russia can do a deal with Georgia before a working group
meeting in the first half of November, entry could be approved
at the Dec. 15 conference of WTO trade ministers in Geneva.
But Georgia may have lost its veto power since the working
group meeting has been called, meaning Russia could reject
Georgia's compromise offer and still proceed to WTO membership.
Russia's parliamentary election on Dec. 4 is a further
complication because a new parliament is likely to convene only
in mid-January, pushing WTO entry into 2012.
