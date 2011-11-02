* Agreement with Georgia is the last big hurdle to Russia's
WTO bid
* Georgia says has not yet been informed
* Russia says agrees bilateral deal on goods trade
* Unclear when Russia could formally approve the deal
(Recasts, adds detail, context)
By Gleb Bryanski and Guy Faulconbridge
MOSCOW, Nov 2 Russia removed the last major
hurdle to its 18-year-old bid to join the World Trade
Organization on Wednesday by agreeing to a compromise deal with
Georgia, and it could now join the global trading club within
months.
WTO entry would make Russia's $1.9 trillion economy, the
biggest outside the 153-member club, more attractive to
investors and cement Russia's integration into the world economy
two decades after the fall of the Soviet Union.
Haggling between Russia and Georgia, a former Soviet
republic which the Kremlin humiliated in a 2008 war, had held up
Russia's entry which is supported by the United States and the
European Union.
"We are happy that Georgia supported the draft agreement and
that finally an agreement has been reached," Russia's WTO
accession negotiator Maxim Medvedkov told Reuters by telephone.
There was no comment from Russia's most powerful man, Prime
Minister Vladimir Putin, and no indication of when the deal
could be formally approved.
Swiss mediators have been trying to hammer out a deal
between Russia and Georgia, which could have vetoed Russia's
bid, over the intricacies of trade in two tiny Georgian
breakaway regions which Russia supports.
Georgia said it had not yet been informed of Russia's
decision. "They have not given a final yes or no yet," Deputy
Foreign Minister Sergi Kapanadze said by telephone.
If all goes smoothly, WTO trade ministers would approve
entry this year and ratification by Russia's next parliament, to
be elected in December, could follow in time for Putin's almost
certain return to the presidency next March.
Russian WTO entry is the biggest step in world trade
liberalisation since China joined a decade ago, and it would
send a signal to companies and the gatekeepers of big money that
Russia is at least starting to move closer to a rule-based
system of doing business.
ENTRY AFTER 18 YEARS?
The WTO was once viewed by Moscow as an instrument of
capitalist hegemony. The Soviet Union formally applied for
observer status at the WTO's predecessor, the General Agreement
on Tariffs and Trade (GATT), under Mikhail Gorbachev.
Russia, reeling from the collapse of the Soviet empire,
applied to join in 1993 and Putin had said he wanted Russia
inside the WTO since his first year as president in 2000.
But elections mean that Putin, who derailed the accession
process in 2009, is focused on opinion polls rather than the
details of international trade. There is little to gain in voter
terms from overt support for WTO entry.
The World Bank estimates WTO entry could increase the size
of the Russian economy by 3.3 percent in the medium term and 11
percent in the long term.
Traders say a clear indication of a deal for entry could
boost Russian stock markets by more than 5
percent, a speck of potentially positive news for investors amid
the volatility unleashed by the euro zone debt crisis.
But there are influential opponents within Russia who say
international companies will use their clout to stifle domestic
producers. Russia says it has successfully fended off attempts
to split up gas behemoth, Gazprom , the world's largest
natural gas company.
GEORGIA
Georgia was under intense pressure from its Western allies
to do a deal with Russia.
Georgia's army was humiliated in August 2008 when it tried
to reconquer the breakaway region of South Ossetia, prompting a
Russian counter-attack which crushed it in five days.
Russia promptly recognised South Ossetia and another
breakaway region, Abkhazia, as independent states. The two
regions are the focus of the complicated negotiations in Geneva
over a deal to get Georgia behind Russia's bid.
Under a proposal worked out with Swiss mediation, Medvedkov
said Russia had accepted the use of an independent company to
audit data on trade between Russia, the two rebel regions and
Georgia.
"Russia and Georgia, as members of the WTO, would have to
pass this data to an integrated database," said Medvedkov, who
has led Russia's negotiations on WTO entry since 2001.
If Russia formally approved the agreement, it would be the
first deal between Russia and Georgia since a ceasefire
agreement brokered by France in 2008 to end the war.
(Additional reporting by Margarita Antidze in Tbilisi; Writing
by Guy Faulconbridge and Tim Heritage; Editing by Tim Pearce)