* Russia, Georgia put final touches to WTO deal
* Deal with Georgia is last major hurdle to Russian entry
* Traders say Russian entry would boost local markets
By Margarita Antidze
TBILISI, Nov 4 Russia and Georgia will formally
sign an agreement on Nov. 9 that paves the way for Russia's
entry into the World Trade Organization after 18 years of talks,
a senior Georgian negotiator told Reuters on Friday.
A deal with Georgia is the last major hurdle to Russian
entry which would open up its $1.9 trillion economy and cement
its integration into the global trade system two decades after
the 1991 fall of the Soviet Union.
"The whole package of documents will be formally signed on
November 9 in Geneva," Georgian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergi
Kapanadze told Reuters by telephone from Geneva after talks.
Kapanadze said Russia had formally informed Georgia that it
agreed with the compromise deal worked out with the help of
Swiss mediators, and added the document would be initialled on
Saturday.
"The Russian side confirmed that they agree to the
proposals," said Kapanadze. "We are very glad that Russia has
finally made this decision."
Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said on Thursday that
Russia accepted the Swiss compromise, which focuses on trade
between Russia and two Georgian rebel regions it supports, and
that he hoped to have WTO entry tied up by the end of the year.
Equity traders say confirmation that Russia would finally
join the WTO could push investors to buy shares in Russian
companies, driving up benchmark stock indexes .
Some technical issues remain to be discussed, including a
mandate for a company that will monitor trade in the two
Georgian rebel regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia.
If the bilateral accord is completed before the Nov. 10-11
WTO working group meeting, Russian entry could be approved at
the Dec. 15 conference of WTO trade ministers in Geneva.
Entry also needs the approval of the Russian parliament,
which is controlled by the ruling party of Prime Minister
Vladimir Putin.
(Writing by Guy Faulconbridge in Moscow; Editing by Tim Pearce)